Man and woman arrested after two Gardaí assaulted in north Dublin
It’s been confirmed that one of the gardaí was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries
A man and a woman have been arrested after two gardaí were assaulted in Dublin yesterday evening.
It’s been confirmed that one of the gardaí was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries. The severity of his injuries is not known at this time.
Gardaí are investigating the incident which happened in the Fitzgibbon Street area, of Dublin 1, at approximately 8pm.
“A male Garda received injuries following the incident and was later take to the Mater Hospital to be treated. A second male Garda received injuries but did not require medical treatment,” a garda spokesperson said.
“A man and woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested and taken to Mountjoy Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. The woman has been released pending file to the DPP. The man remains in custody.
“Investigations are ongoing.”
Today's Headlines
EXCLUSIVE | Teen son of gangland killer John Dundon named as triggerman in Robbie Lawlor hit
Great freeze | Weather Ireland: Met Éireann issues new Status Orange warning as Dublin Airport flights cancelled
SCRAPPED | Colombia Three: Amnesty granted to Irish men found guilty of training FARC guerrillas withdrawn
TRAGEDY | Three children dead after falling into icy lake as fourth boy in critical condition
MURDER TRIAL | Jonathan Dowdall takes stand, tells Regency trial he's known Gerry Hutch since he was a teen
foul play | Ryanair faces backlash for mocking England’s World Cup loss
Weeded Out | Over €220k of cannabis seized from growhouse in Mayo
moss-ed up | Kate Moss’ sister and OnlyFans star (24) says she’ll ‘learn to love’ face tattoo she woke up with
RIP | Pilot dies following helicopter crash in Co Kildare
HOLY SHOW | Street-preacher pepper-sprayed and arrested during lockdown insists ‘We did nothing wrong’