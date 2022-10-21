Man and woman (50s) held following massive €1 million heroin and cocaine bust in Dublin

Gardaí raided a residential property in Sandyford and found €560,000 worth of heroin and cocaine estimated at €490,000

Part of the drug seizure made last night in Sandyford

A man and woman are being quizzed in Dundrum Garda station this morning following a massive €1 million heroin and cocaine bust in Dublin last night.

Gardaí attached to the DMR East Divisional Drug Unit raided a residential property in Sandyford just before 7.30pm and found €560,000 worth of heroin and cocaine estimated at €490,000.

The pair, both aged in their 50s, were arrested and are currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Dundrum Garda station where they can be held for up to seven days.

Gardai said the seizure forms part of Operation Tara, the enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.

“As part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the DMR East Divisional Drug Unit have seized over €1 million worth of heroin and cocaine, following a search operation in Dublin 18 yesterday,” gardai said.

“Shortly before 7.30pm yesterday evening, gardaí conducted a search of a residential property in Sandyford. During the course of the search €560,000 worth of heroin and €490,000 worth of cocaine was seized.

“A man and woman, both aged in their 50s have been arrested in relation to the seizure. Both are currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Dundrum Garda station. They can be held for up to seven days.

“All of the drugs seized are subject to analysis. The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.”

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.