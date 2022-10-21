Man and woman (50s) held following massive €1 million heroin and cocaine bust in Dublin
Gardaí raided a residential property in Sandyford and found €560,000 worth of heroin and cocaine estimated at €490,000
A man and woman are being quizzed in Dundrum Garda station this morning following a massive €1 million heroin and cocaine bust in Dublin last night.
Gardaí attached to the DMR East Divisional Drug Unit raided a residential property in Sandyford just before 7.30pm and found €560,000 worth of heroin and cocaine estimated at €490,000.
The pair, both aged in their 50s, were arrested and are currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Dundrum Garda station where they can be held for up to seven days.
Gardai said the seizure forms part of Operation Tara, the enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.
“As part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the DMR East Divisional Drug Unit have seized over €1 million worth of heroin and cocaine, following a search operation in Dublin 18 yesterday,” gardai said.
“Shortly before 7.30pm yesterday evening, gardaí conducted a search of a residential property in Sandyford. During the course of the search €560,000 worth of heroin and €490,000 worth of cocaine was seized.
“A man and woman, both aged in their 50s have been arrested in relation to the seizure. Both are currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Dundrum Garda station. They can be held for up to seven days.
“All of the drugs seized are subject to analysis. The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.”
The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.
Today's Headlines
Flying without wings | Westlife star fined €180 after being caught driving 9kph over the speed limit
tragic case | Man (29) who killed his mother over iPhone found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity
'not acceptable’ | TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill says women should speak up as harasser sentenced
woo-ing the family | Niall Horan’s mum reveals English girlfriend Amelia Wooley (25) gets seal of approval
the joshua free | Rachel Allen’s son Joshua released from jail after serving just 3 months for cocaine possession
strip search | Former prostitute Divine Brown who was involved in Hugh Grant sex scandal facing drug charges
major bust | Man and woman (50s) held following massive €1 million heroin and cocaine bust in Dublin
probe | Father-of-three Liam Christie (44) shot ‘up to four times’ in brutal Antrim killing say police
true ro-mance | Wexford singer Róisín Murphy poses with Janet Jackson and ‘begs’ her for new album
chicken burglar | Granny chases alleged ‘Goldilocks’ burglar out of house with brush after finding him in bed