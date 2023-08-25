Man and woman (40s) arrested as gardai seize cocaine and cannabis worth €270k in Tallaght

They are both currently detained at Garda Stations in the DMR under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act

Some of the drugs that were seized

A man and a woman have been arrested after gardai seized drugs including cocaine and cannabis in the Tallaght area, Dublin 24 last night.

The pair, who are both aged in their 40s, were arrested when gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) along with local officers discovered 1kg of cocaine valued at €70,000 and 10kg of cannabis herb valued at €200,000.

They are both currently detained at Garda Stations in the DMR under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

“Gardaí have seized €270,000 worth of drugs and arrested two people as part of a search operation in the Tallaght area of Dublin 24 on Thursday evening, 24th August 24, gardai said.

“Gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) along with local Gardaí seized 1kg of cocaine valued at €70,000 and 10kg of cannabis herb valued at €200,000.”

The drugs will now undergo analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.