Man and woman (30s) arrested in connection with murder of Ballymun mum Lisa Thompson

A man and a woman have been arrested today in connection with the murder of Lisa Thompson.

Gardaí said the man and woman, who are both aged in their 30s, are both detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at separate Dublin Garda Stations.

Ms Thompson’s body was discovered on Tuesday, May 10 at her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, Dublin 11.

It is understood that gardaí are working on the theory that Ms Thompson (52) was murdered in a knife attack at her home on the weekend of Saturday, May 7, receiving a large number of stab wounds.

There was no sign of a break-in or a struggle or fight in her property, backing up the theory that Ms Thompson more than likely knew her killer.

Gardaí believe Ms Thompson’s body may have been in the house for two days before it was found by neighbours on Tuesday afternoon of last week.

Her children have lived with their father for some time and were not in the house with her when she was killed.

Two days after Ms Thompson was found dead, her driver’s licence was handed into a Finglas garda station.

In May, gardaí released a statement saying a document linked to Ms Thompson had been left with a member of civilian garda staff and appealed for the person who handed it in to come forward.

The man in question duly presented to gardaí, gave a statement, and is not a suspect in relation to the murder of the 52-year-old.

It is understood the man found the driver’s licence on the street and handed it into gardaí.