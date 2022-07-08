search warrant | 

Man and woman (30s) arrested as €127,000 worth of cannabis seized in Driminagh, Dublin 12

They are being held at Crumlin Garda Station
The drugs seized at an address in Driminagh.

The drugs seized at an address in Driminagh.

Clodagh MeaneySunday World

A man and woman in their 30s have been arrested after €127,000 worth of cannabis herb was seized in Driminagh, Dublin 12 on Thursday.

The drugs were found during a search operation where Gardaí attached to the Crumlin District Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at an address in Driminagh.

During the course of the search, approximately 6.5kg of cannabis herb with a €127,000 street value was located.

The two suspects were arrested at the scene and taken to Crumlin Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices