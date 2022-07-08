Man and woman (30s) arrested as €127,000 worth of cannabis seized in Driminagh, Dublin 12

They are being held at Crumlin Garda Station

The drugs seized at an address in Driminagh.

A man and woman in their 30s have been arrested after €127,000 worth of cannabis herb was seized in Driminagh, Dublin 12 on Thursday.

The drugs were found during a search operation where Gardaí attached to the Crumlin District Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at an address in Driminagh.

During the course of the search, approximately 6.5kg of cannabis herb with a €127,000 street value was located.

The two suspects were arrested at the scene and taken to Crumlin Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.