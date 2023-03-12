Man and woman (30s) arrested after gardai seize €450k in cannabis and cash in Dublin

Gardaí stopped and conducted a search of the vehicle on Goldsmith Street at approximately 5.45pm yesterday evening

Some of the cash and cannabis seized by gardai

One man and a woman have been arrested after gardai seized €100,000 worth of cannabis and €350,000 in cash after stopping a car in Phibsboro, Dublin 7.

Gardaí stopped and conducted a search of the vehicle on Goldsmith Street at approximately 5.45pm yesterday evening.

Approximately €5,000 worth of cannabis was seized and a follow up search was conducted at a property on Royal Canal View.

During the course of this search, approximately €100,000 worth of cannabis and €350,000 in cash was discovered.

A man and woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested and taken to Bridewell Garda station, where they were detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Bridewell Garda station.

Both have since been charged and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning, Monday 13th March 2023.

Gardai said the seizure forms part of Operation Tara, the enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.

“The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs,” gardai said.