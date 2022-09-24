Man accused of breaking into woman’s home in Malahide is granted bail
She “fled” to a neighbour and raised the alarm.
AN ALLEGED burglar accused of breaking into a woman’s home in Malahide in Dublin at night while she was present has been granted bail but must obey a curfew.
Gardai arrested Brian Kearney, 49, of Belcamp Gardens, Priorswood, Dublin 17, on at about 11.45 pm on Friday.
He appeared at Dublin District Court on Saturday charged with a house burglary in the Castlecove Estate.
Judge Marie Quirke heard that the woman was in her sitting room when she became of an unknown male in her home.
She “fled” to a neighbour and raised the alarm.
Garda Phillip Walsh told Judge Marie Quirke that Mr Kearney’s reply to the charge was: “that’s a load of bollocks”.
Voicing objections to bail, he said when gardai arrived at the scene, Mr Kearney was in the kitchen allegedly “rummaging through the presses” and “highly intoxicated”.
The garda added that property belonging to the woman was found on him.
Following exchanges with defence counsel Kevin McCrave, he agreed that the accused lived with his parents and was a help to them.
The barrister suggested that his client could be released under strict conditions, which the judge agreed to impose.
He must reside at his current address, sign on daily at Coolock Garda station, stay out of Malahide, give gardai his mobile phone number and remain contactable, and obey a 10 pm – 6 am curfew.
Setting bail in his bond of €500, Judge Quirke ordered him to appear at Swords District Court on October 18 for directions from the DPP.
Today's Headlines
gun charge | Dublin man allegedly had illegal stun gun that could ‘cause serious harm’ court hears
mistake | Waterford TD Matt Shanahan apologises for not stating that he was a landlord in documents
Belle of the ball | Instagram influencer Belle Azzure joined by showbiz pals as she ties the knot in Donegal
relay | Masked thieves use ‘relay hacking’ to steal €200k car in brazen Co Galway robbery
'Immense' | Crowd of 20,000 march through Dublin city centre in massive protest over cost of living crisis
narrow escape | Man fleeing police on tractor arrested over attempted murder as PSNI vehicles rammed
keane regret | RTE legend Tommie Gorman ‘sensed’ Roy Keane wanted to play in World Cup despite Saipan
Tipping point | Cherry Orchard is ‘on the edge of the abyss’ in wake of Garda ramming, councillor says
heartbreaking | Priest tells of grief at joint funeral for daughter who died hours after her father
search | Gardaí recover homemade ‘slam-bang’ shotgun during search in north Co. Dublin