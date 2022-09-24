Man accused of breaking into woman’s home in Malahide is granted bail

She “fled” to a neighbour and raised the alarm.

AN ALLEGED burglar accused of breaking into a woman’s home in Malahide in Dublin at night while she was present has been granted bail but must obey a curfew.

Gardai arrested Brian Kearney, 49, of Belcamp Gardens, Priorswood, Dublin 17, on at about 11.45 pm on Friday.

He appeared at Dublin District Court on Saturday charged with a house burglary in the Castlecove Estate.

Judge Marie Quirke heard that the woman was in her sitting room when she became of an unknown male in her home.

Garda Phillip Walsh told Judge Marie Quirke that Mr Kearney’s reply to the charge was: “that’s a load of bollocks”.

Voicing objections to bail, he said when gardai arrived at the scene, Mr Kearney was in the kitchen allegedly “rummaging through the presses” and “highly intoxicated”.

The garda added that property belonging to the woman was found on him.

Following exchanges with defence counsel Kevin McCrave, he agreed that the accused lived with his parents and was a help to them.

The barrister suggested that his client could be released under strict conditions, which the judge agreed to impose.

He must reside at his current address, sign on daily at Coolock Garda station, stay out of Malahide, give gardai his mobile phone number and remain contactable, and obey a 10 pm – 6 am curfew.

Setting bail in his bond of €500, Judge Quirke ordered him to appear at Swords District Court on October 18 for directions from the DPP.