Man (80s) injured during horror aggravated burglary in North Dublin

An elderly man in his 80s has been injured in a shocking aggravated burglary in Coolock, North Dublin.

Gardai have said the pensioner suffered the injuries after a group of men broke into his home in Dunree Park in the early hours of Thursday.

At approximately 4:40am on Thursday morning, officers received a report that a number of males gained access to a property after forcing entry, awakening the homeowner.

Gardai said “an altercation then ensued” between the terrified pensioner and the gang of intruders.

Following the incident, the suspects fled the scene and entered a car parked outside the home.

The car then exited Dunree Park over a grass margin between Dunree Park and the Malahide Road and travelled for a short period outbound on the wrong side of the Malahide Road.

This vehicle has been described as a silver estate-style car, possibly a 2000s registered Renault Megane.

The homeowner has since received medical treatment. No items were taken during the course of this incident.

A technical examination of the scene has been conducted by Gardaí and investigations into this incident are ongoing.

A garda spokesman said they are appealing for anyone with any information regarding this incident to come forward.

"In particular, Gardaí are appealing to any member of the public who may have any information on the silver estate car, reported as being possibly a 2000s registered Renault Megane, which is believed to have been involved in this incident.

“Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have noticed any erratic driving or any other activity which drew their attention regarding this vehicle between 1am and 5am on Thursday 27th July 2023 in the Dunree Park, Tonlegee Road, Malahide Road, Edenmore, Donaghmede or Clarehall areas of Dublin.

"Any road users travelling in these areas at these times are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Coolock Garda station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”