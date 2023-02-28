Man (69) known to stabbing victim (30s) arrested in Kilkenny
The victim, believed to be in his 30s, was discovered at a residence at Meadow Way, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny city
A man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a younger man died following a suspected fatal stabbing in Kilkenny city.
The victim, believed to be in his 30s, was discovered at a house at Meadow Way, Castlecomer Road, at approximately 6pm yesterday evening.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body remains at the property.
The State Pathologist and Coroner's Office have been notified.
The scene is currently preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.
A garda spokesperson said a man, aged in his 60s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
It is understood the two men are known to each other.
“He is currently being detained at Kilkenny Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984,” the spokesperson said.
Local Kilkenny city councillor Martin Brett said news of the shocking incident is just starting to circulate in the area.
The Fine Gael councillor said he lived near the housing estate where the incident happened and people in the area are shocked.
“It’s a very quiet residential area and for something like this to happen is horrendous,” he told Independent.ie.
“We’re shocked and horrified that something like this could happen.”
