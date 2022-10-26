Man (60s) who gardaí believe died violently in Westmeath named as popular psychic and medium
Stefan Posschier, was found dead at the property in Rattin near Milltownpass at around 6pm yesterday evening
A man in his 60s who gardaí believe died violently at his Westmeath home was a popular psychic and medium.
The victim, named locally as Stefan Posschier, was found dead at the property in Rattin near Milltownpass at around 6pm yesterday evening.
He was originally from Belgium but had been living in the area for around 20 years.
Gardaí are this evening awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination but believe he died in violent circumstances.
Detectives have also identified a person of interest in relation to the suspected murder.
The man, who is also being investigated for other offences, was located in the south-east of the country after Mr Posschier's remains were found.
The suspect has not yet been formally arrested in relation to the investigation but has been spoken to by gardaí.
Locals in the small townland of Rattin today expressed shock at the news of Mr Posschier's death.
One woman said: "He'd have been known around here for doing tarot readings, he would have done them at a few different venues."
Another local man said that the deceased had lived in the area for between 15 or 20 years and was "always friendly" when they met.
He also went by the stage name 'Stefan De Guylian' when working as a medium, clairvoyant and shamanic healer.
Mr Posschier also did tarot readings in towns across the country.
On Tuesday night Garda headquarters announced details of the tragedy and confirmed that an investigation was underway.
A spokesman said: "Shortly after 6pm, the body of a man in his 60s was discovered by Gardaí in a house at Rattin near Milltownpass.
"He was pronounced dead at the scene short time later.
“The Office of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested to assist in the investigation. The local Coroner has also been notified.”
Gardaí at Mullingar are investigating and the outcome of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.
The scene at the property in Rattin near Milltownpass remains sealed off this evening as the garda investigation continues.
A forensic examination of the house is being carried out with inquiries focused on locations both inside and outside the home.
Shortly before midday a hearse arrived to take the deceased's remains to the local mortuary at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, where a postmortem examination is being conducted.
It's understood Stefan Posschier lived at the property for more than 20 years and previously had an address in south Dublin.
The house where the grim discovery was made is located along a lane that passes over the M6 motorway, near Rattin Castle.
