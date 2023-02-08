Man (60s) stabbed in the leg in Co Wexford

A weapon was also recovered at scene in New Ross

Gardaí at the scene of an alleged stabbing in New Ross Thursday night.

Gardaí are investigating an alleged stabbing of a man in his 60s in New Ross, Co Wexford on Thursday night.

Emergency services were called to Doyle’s Barn apartment complex on North Quay at around 7.15 p.m. following a report that a man residing in the town had been stabbed in the leg.

Two ambulances arrived at the scene where they treated the man.

Sgt Richie Daly said: “There were a couple of men at the premises when the gardaí arrived.

"One man was injured and received assistance from a paramedic at the scene. Another man at the scene was arrested.”

This man, who is not from the New Ross area and is in his mid-thirties, was arrested on suspicion of committing assault causing harm.

He was detained at New Ross Garda Station for a lengthy period for questioning and is understood to have suffered a minor injury in the incident; one which did not require hospitalisation.

The scene – which attracted some attention locally due to the presence of two ambulances and two garda patrol vehicles – was preserved by the local designated officer and a scenes of crime examination was completed.

During the course of this a weapon was recovered and seized by gardaí who scanned the outside area of the complex.

Sgt Daly said the investigation is continuing and appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact gardaí on 051 426030, with all information treated confidentially.

The man appeared before a special court sitting on charges relating to the incident, with the matter to be progressed over the coming months.