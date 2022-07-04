Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home
A man in his 60s was seriously injured by three men during a robbery at his home in Co Carlow last Saturday.
The aggravated burglary occurred at around 11pm at the man’s home in the Sleaty Street area of Graiguecullen.
A sum of money was taken and the three men fled the scene in a car.
The injured homeowner was taken to Saint Luke’s Hospital to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
A garda spokesperson said a technical examination of the scene was conducted and investigations are ongoing.
They added: “Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or to any person with information to come forward.
“Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in the Duggan Avenue and Sleaty Street area of Graiguecullen between 10.45pm and 11.30pm on the 2nd July 2022, to make this footage available to them.
“Gardaí are particularly interested in information on a white Opel or Vauxhall Insignia type car seen in the area at this time.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”
