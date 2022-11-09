west arrest | 

Man (60s) quizzed by gardai investigating ‘corrupt practices’ at public body in Munster

The man is being quizzed by detectives attached to the Anti-Bribery & Corruption Unit

Stock picture

Neil FetherstonhaughSunday World

A man has been arrested by gardai investigating alleged corrupt practices at a public body in Munster.

The man, in his 60s, is being quizzed by detectives attached to the Anti-Bribery & Corruption Unit in the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

Gardai said he is currently detained “at a Garda station in the West of the Country under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007”.

Read more

“Detectives attached to the Anti-Bribery & Corruption Unit, Garda National Economic Crime Bureau have arrested a male, in his 60s as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices at a public body in Munster,” gardai said.

“The male is currently detained at a Garda station in the west of the country under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.”

Gardaí added that there would be “no further comment at this time”.


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos