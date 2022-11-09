Man (60s) quizzed by gardai investigating ‘corrupt practices’ at public body in Munster

The man is being quizzed by detectives attached to the Anti-Bribery & Corruption Unit

A man has been arrested by gardai investigating alleged corrupt practices at a public body in Munster.

The man, in his 60s, is being quizzed by detectives attached to the Anti-Bribery & Corruption Unit in the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

Gardai said he is currently detained “at a Garda station in the West of the Country under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007”.

Gardaí added that there would be “no further comment at this time”.