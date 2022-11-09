Man (60s) quizzed by gardai investigating ‘corrupt practices’ at public body in Munster
The man is being quizzed by detectives attached to the Anti-Bribery & Corruption Unit
A man has been arrested by gardai investigating alleged corrupt practices at a public body in Munster.
The man, in his 60s, is being quizzed by detectives attached to the Anti-Bribery & Corruption Unit in the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.
Gardai said he is currently detained “at a Garda station in the West of the Country under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007”.
“Detectives attached to the Anti-Bribery & Corruption Unit, Garda National Economic Crime Bureau have arrested a male, in his 60s as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices at a public body in Munster,” gardai said.
“The male is currently detained at a Garda station in the west of the country under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.”
Gardaí added that there would be “no further comment at this time”.
