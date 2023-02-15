Man (60s) ‘critical' after being found with serious injuries in Swords, Co Dublin
Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area yesterday between 1pm and 2pm to come forward.
A man was found with serious injuries on a walkway off the R132 beside the Malahide Road roundabout, in Swords, Co Dublin on Tuesday.
The casualty, aged in his 60s, was rushed to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is understood to be critical.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area yesterday, February 14, between 1pm and 2pm to come forward.
“At approximately 2.30pm, a man in his 60s was discovered with serious injuries on a walkway off the R132 beside the Malahide Road roundabout, Swords Co. Dublin,” gardai said.
They are also appealing to those with camera footage (including motorists with dash cam) from the area at this time, to make it available to them.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
