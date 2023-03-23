Man (60s) charged with alleged incident of indecent exposure in Portlaoise
He was arrested yesterday as part of an ongoing investigation and is due to appear before the courts at a later date.
A man in his 60s has been charged over an alleged incident of exposure/offensive conduct in Portlaoise, Co Laois.
Under Irish law, exposure/offensive conduct is considered to be any behaviour of a sexual nature which is likely to cause fear, distress or alarm to anyone who is – or may be – aware of the behaviour.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Lyster Square or Main Street areas of the town between 12.30am and 1.30am on Sunday 12 March to come forward with information.
They are also asking for anyone who may have video footage recorded during that time period.
A garda spokesperson said: “Anyone with information should contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
“Investigations are ongoing,” they added.
