Man (60s) charged after €107,000 worth of drugs and cash seized during Garda raid in Kildare
He is due to appear in court at a later date
€107,000 worth of drugs and cash was seized during the course of Garda raid in Kildare on Wednesday.
The operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Kildare District Drugs Unit and Revenue as part of an ongoing investigation into an organised crime group in the Kildare area.
Approximately 5kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €100,000 was seized as well as Diamorphine valued at approximately €7,000.
Approximately €30,000 in cash was also seized.
A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene and taken to Newbridge Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 and charged.
He is due to appear before the court at a later date.
