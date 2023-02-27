Man (60s) arrested on suspicion of murder after suspected fatal assault in Kilkenny city

The man was discovered at a residence at Meadow Way, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny city, at approximately 6pm this evening

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following a suspected fatal assault in Kilkenny city.

The man was discovered at a residence at Meadow Way, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny city, at approximately 6pm this evening.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body remains at the scene.

The State Pathologist and Coroner's Office have been notified.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

A garda spokesperson said a man, aged in his 60s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“He is currently being detained at Kilkenny Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984,” the spokesperson said.

