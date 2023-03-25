Man (60s) arrested in relation to ‘Baby John’ death in Co Kerry released without charge
The five-day-old infant was found with multiple stab wounds in a bag on a beach in Caherciveen in 1984.
A second person arrested in relation to the discovery of the body of a baby boy in Co Kerry almost 40 years ago has been released without charge.
The man in his 60s had been arrested on Thursday with a woman. He was released in the early hours of Saturday.
The woman was released on Friday.
Read more
Garda added the investigation into the death of “Baby John” is continuing and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The body of the five-day-old infant was found with multiple stab wounds in a bag on a beach at White Strand, Caherciveen in April 1984.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney garda station on 064 667 1160, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
More to follow..
Today's Headlines
COLD CASE | Kerry Babies: DNA analysis lead to arrest of couple ‘who are parents of Baby John’
overcrowding crisis | Protesters march on University Hospital Limerick as they demand local A&Es be reopened
BLAZE OUTBREAK | Major fire causes ‘catastrophic damage’ at Wexford furniture premises
TWISTER TRAGEDY | At least 23 dead and four missing after tornado tears through Mississippi
BROTHER CHARGED | Man accused of sister’s murder and attempting to kill niece in Portadown house fire
public disorder | Far right activist Andy Heasman arrested after incident with gardai on St Patrick’s Day
STREET DEALING | Canal bank dealer had €3.4k worth of crack and heroin in Coke can
A fire has broken out at a furniture premises at New Ross, County Wexford
BLOCKBUSTER CASE | Gwyneth Paltrow tells court she feared ski crash could be something ‘perverted’
COURT BEAT | Compo claim against Blizzards bass player over road collision is dismissed