Man (60s) arrested at Dublin Airport as cannabis worth €540k found inside luggage

Gardaí arrested a man at Dublin Airport yesterday after discovering almost €550,000 worth of cannabis inside his luggage.

The man, aged in his 60s, was stopped by Revenue Customs officers after he arrived at the airport at around 5pm on Sunday, 26 March.

The Revenue personnel conducted a search of his luggage and 1found approximately 27kg of suspected cannabis with an estimated value of €540,000.

He was arrested and taken to a Garda Station in North County Dublin, where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

