Man (60s) arrested at Dublin Airport as cannabis worth €540k found inside luggage
A garda spokesperson confirmed that investigations are ongoing
Gardaí arrested a man at Dublin Airport yesterday after discovering almost €550,000 worth of cannabis inside his luggage.
The man, aged in his 60s, was stopped by Revenue Customs officers after he arrived at the airport at around 5pm on Sunday, 26 March.
The Revenue personnel conducted a search of his luggage and 1found approximately 27kg of suspected cannabis with an estimated value of €540,000.
He was arrested and taken to a Garda Station in North County Dublin, where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
A garda spokesperson confirmed that investigations are ongoing.
They said: “Gardaí have arrested a man, following a seizure of drugs by Revenue Customs Service at Dublin Airport yesterday evening, Sunday 26th March, 2023.
“At approximately 5pm, a man who arrived in Dublin Airport was stopped by Revenue Customs personnel and a search of his luggage was conducted.
Read more
“During the course of the search approximately 27kg of suspected cannabis was found. The value of drugs seized is estimated at €540,000 (analysis pending).
“The man, aged in his 60s, was arrested and taken to a Garda Station in North County Dublin, where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
“Investigations are ongoing.”
Today's Headlines
Guilty plea | Dubliner accused of targeting brother of Gerry Hutch admits murder attempt on another man
weapons charge | ‘Evil’ Stephen Peter Scott who murdered pregnant girlfriend back in court on gun charge
Byrne ultimatum | Claire Byrne teases Late Late Show future after failing to rule herself out of running
Flying High | Man (60s) arrested at Dublin Airport as cannabis worth €540k found inside luggage
no prison | Suspended sentence for man caught with graphic child sex abuse images and videos
'Frightening' | Linda Nolan ‘shocked and scared’ as cancer spreads to her brain
'STAB WOUNDS' | Two men critical after Limerick stabbings as gardaí seal off parts of estate
MIR TO DO | RTE host Miriam O’Callaghan says she works ten times harder than any man
High Court Trial | Enoch Burke wants Church of Ireland clerics to testify about ‘transgenderism’ in court
Dublin Airport traffic brought to standstill by anti-migrant protesters over weekend