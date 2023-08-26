Man (60s) arrested as massive €2m worth of herbal cannabis is busted in Dublin Port

The drugs were concealed in an Irish-registered accompanied freight unit that had disembarked a ferry on Friday

A man in his 60s has been arrested after Revenue officers discovered a massive €2 million worth of herbal cannabis being smuggled through Dublin Port.

The discovery was made as part of an investigation by gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and personnel from Revenue's Customs Service.

“A joint intelligence led operation at Dublin Port on Friday, August 25 resulted in the seizure of €2 million of suspected herbal cannabis,” gardai said.

“The discovery was made when Revenue officers stopped and searched an Irish registered accompanied freight unit that had disembarked a ferry.

“A man in his 60s was arrested by gardaí and he is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda station in Dublin.

“Investigations are ongoing.”