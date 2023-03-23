Man (60s) and woman (50s) arrested on suspicion of ‘Baby John’ murder in Kerry
The male infant known as ‘Baby John’ was found at White Strand, Caherciveen, County Kerry on 14 April, 1984.
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the discovery of a baby’s body in Kerry in 1984.
The male infant known as ‘Baby John’ was found at White Strand, Caherciveen, County Kerry on 14 April, 1984.
An extensive investigation has been ongoing since 2018 by gardaí in the Kerry Division supported by the Garda Serious Crime Review Team. Hundreds of people have been interviewed and over 560 lines of enquiry have been initiated.
Gardaí revealed a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s were arrested in connection with the death the Munster region today.
Read more
They are currently detained at garda stations in the south of the country under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Superintendent Flor Murphy said: "The arrests are a significant development in this investigation in an effort to establish the truth surrounding the death of Baby John in 1984 and deliver justice.
"I am again appealing to the public for any information in relation to the death of Baby John in 1984. Anyone who comes forward will be treated with sensitivity and compassion.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station (064) 667 1160 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
Today's Headlines
BAIL GRANTED | Face of Co Antrim woman (29) accused of sexual activity with underage boy
long read | Jasmine McMonagle’s killer told gardaí ‘there was no one to stop me’, trial heard
Well doir-served | Doireann Garrihy heads on first holiday with new boyfriend Mark Mehigan
inundated | Gardai 'overwhelmed' with complaints against GAA legend accused of taking millions in cancer scam
'SAVAGE' | Man (19) jailed after gang attack left teenager Alanna Quinn Idris blind in one eye
Dark day | Renters feel ‘abandoned’ as eviction ban deadline approaches, charity says
Buying Without Wings | Inside Westlife star Mark Feehily’s stunning Dublin home which he sold for €2.3m
CRIME WORLD | The new sanctions on Edin Gacanin and the global effort to take down Kinahan cartel
Public appeal | Man (60s) charged with alleged incident of indecent exposure in Portlaoise
new gig | Laura Whitmore to tackle ‘rough sex and violence’ in new documentary series