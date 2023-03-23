Man (60s) and woman (50s) arrested on suspicion of ‘Baby John’ murder in Kerry

The male infant known as ‘Baby John’ was found at White Strand, Caherciveen, County Kerry on 14 April, 1984.

The grave of Kerry baby 'Baby John' in Holy Cross cemetery in Cahersiveen, Co Kerry

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the discovery of a baby’s body in Kerry in 1984.

An extensive investigation has been ongoing since 2018 by gardaí in the Kerry Division supported by the Garda Serious Crime Review Team. Hundreds of people have been interviewed and over 560 lines of enquiry have been initiated.

Gardaí revealed a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s were arrested in connection with the death the Munster region today.

Baby John's grave

They are currently detained at garda stations in the south of the country under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Superintendent Flor Murphy said: "The arrests are a significant development in this investigation in an effort to establish the truth surrounding the death of Baby John in 1984 and deliver justice.

"I am again appealing to the public for any information in relation to the death of Baby John in 1984. Anyone who comes forward will be treated with sensitivity and compassion.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station (064) 667 1160 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.