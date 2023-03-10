Man (50s) due in court for assault as part of garda crackdown on drug-related intimidation

A woman, aged in her 30s, sustained non-life threatening injuries during the suspected assault in Tallaght.

Drugs and weapons seized in Tallaght. Photo: An Garda Siochana

A man (50s) has been arrested by gardai investigating drug-related intimidation after a woman was assaulted in Tallaght.

A large quantity of drugs and an imitation firearm were also seized in a follow-up raid by gardai.

A garda spokesman said the alleged assault occurred at approximately 5:50pm on Monday at a residence in the Tallaght area.

The garda spokesman: “Following extensive investigations by Gardaí, a search was conducted under warrant at a residence also in the Tallaght area, on Wednesday 8th March, 2023.

“One man was arrested at the scene.

"During the search of this residence, an imitation firearm and a knife were seized by Gardaí along with approximately €30,000 of suspected cocaine (pending analysis), a small quantity of Zopiclone tablets and a number of items of evidential value.”

The man (50s) was arrested at the scene and was taken to Tallaght Garda Station and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged in and is expected to appear before Tallaght District Court this morning.

The garda spokesman said these investigations were conducted by officers in Tallaght in support of Operation Fógra – the garda’s response in the DMR to Drug Related Intimidation (DRI) as part of the Garda National Strategy under Operation Tara.