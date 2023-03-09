Man (50s) dies after fatal assault in Blacklion, Co Cavan
Gardaí attempted to revive him, however, the casualty, aged in his 50s, was later pronounced dead by paramedics.
A man has died following a fatal assault at a house in Co Cavan.
At approximately 9:15am on Thursday, March 9. gardaí received reports of a man found unresponsive with serious injuries at a home in Blacklion.
Gardaí attempted to revive him, however, the casualty, aged in his 50s, was later pronounced dead by paramedics. His body remains at the scene.
The scene is currently preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out at a later date.
Read more
A man in his 30s was later arrested on suspicion of murder following garda enquiries.
He is currently being detained at Castlerea Garda Station in Roscommon under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Gardaí are appealing to any person who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Today's Headlines
Exposed | ‘Predator’ who sexually abused four victims over 42 years named for first time
'pack of animals' | Cllr Nial Ring and his son hospitalised after unprovoked ‘racist’ attack in London
novax | Florida Governor Ron DeSantis offers to ‘smuggle’ Novak Djokovic into Miami on boat
'it's over' | Professor Luke O’Neill says ‘global nightmare’ of Covid-19 pandemic is over
'Anguish and trauma' | HSE apologises to Clare family for baby’s ‘devastating’ stillbirth 16 years ago
vile crime | Ohio woman admits to drowning gran (93) because she couldn’t afford nursing home
losing streak | Nephew of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch facing more prison time after admitting Dublin assaults
twitter storm | Gary Lineker learns his fate after showdown talks with BBC chiefs
DESERT STORM | Dubai cops reveal they smashed Kinahan-linked ‘super cartel’ with advanced technology
No Hard Feelings - Official Trailer