Man (50s) dies after fatal assault in Blacklion, Co Cavan

Gardaí attempted to revive him, however, the casualty, aged in his 50s, was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

Edel HughesSunday World

A man has died following a fatal assault at a house in Co Cavan.

At approximately 9:15am on Thursday, March 9. gardaí received reports of a man found unresponsive with serious injuries at a home in Blacklion.

Gardaí attempted to revive him, however, the casualty, aged in his 50s, was later pronounced dead by paramedics. His body remains at the scene.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out at a later date.

A man in his 30s was later arrested on suspicion of murder following garda enquiries.

He is currently being detained at Castlerea Garda Station in Roscommon under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.


