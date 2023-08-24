Man (50s) charged over €810,000 cocaine and MDMA seizure in Dublin

A woman in her 40s was also arrested, then released without charge.

A man in his fifties will appear in court today over a drugs haul by gardaí in Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí have charged the man in relation to the seizure of €810,000 worth of cocaine and MDMA that was seized in a raid in in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) West Division.

Members of the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) along with local officers seized eight kg of cocaine valued at €560,000 and four kg of MDMA valued at €250,000 during a search on Wednesday, August 23.

The drugs are being sent for analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

A man and a woman were arrested and held at garda stations the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A statement from An Garda Síochána today said: "The man, aged in his 50s is due to appear before Court number 2, Criminal Courts of Justice today Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 2pm.

"The woman, aged in her 40s who was also arrested in relation to this seizure has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

"Investigations ongoing.”