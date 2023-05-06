Man (50s) charged following seizure of €141k worth of drugs in Waterford City
The man in his 50s was arrested following an Operation Tara search
A man has been charged after more than €141,000 worth of suspected drugs were seized in Waterford City on Friday.
The man in his 50s was arrested following an Operation Tara search.
He appeared before a special sitting of Gorey District Court at 5pm this evening.
It follows the Garda seizure of €141,000 of suspected cannabis, cocaine and tablets along with over €10,000 in cash during a raid at 7.45am yesterday morning at a property in Ferrybank.
Gardaí from the Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit carried out the raid as part of a probe into the sale and supply of drugs in Waterford city.
The Garda Dog Unit was also involved in the search.
“During the course of this search, gardaí seized approximately €89,320 of suspected cannabis, €20,700 of suspected cocaine, €24,000 of suspected Alprazolam tablets and €7,000 of suspected Zopiclone tablets. €10,540 in cash was also seized,” gardai said in a statement.
"All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.”
