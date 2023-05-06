special sitting | 

Man (50s) charged following seizure of €141k worth of drugs in Waterford City

The man in his 50s was arrested following an Operation Tara search

Some of the drugs seized in Waterford

Neil Fetherstonhaugh

A man has been charged after more than €141,000 worth of suspected drugs were seized in Waterford City on Friday.

The man in his 50s was arrested following an Operation Tara search.

He appeared before a special sitting of Gorey District Court at 5pm this evening.

It follows the Garda seizure of €141,000 of suspected cannabis, cocaine and tablets along with over €10,000 in cash during a raid at 7.45am yesterday morning at a property in Ferrybank.

Read more

Gardaí from the Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit carried out the raid as part of a probe into the sale and supply of drugs in Waterford city.

The Garda Dog Unit was also involved in the search.

“During the course of this search, gardaí seized approximately €89,320 of suspected cannabis, €20,700 of suspected cocaine, €24,000 of suspected Alprazolam tablets and €7,000 of suspected Zopiclone tablets. €10,540 in cash was also seized,” gardai said in a statement.

"All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.”


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos