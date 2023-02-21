Man (50s) arrested over fatal assault of Limerick woman Louise Muckell last July

Louise Muckell was found with “serious injuries” at a residence in Cois Deel, Rathkeale, Limerick, on the evening of Tuesday, 19 July last.

Gardaí have arrested a man over the fatal assault of a woman in a Co Limerick estate last summer.

The man, who is aged in his early 50s, was arrested today in connection with the death of Louise Muckell, who was found with “serious injuries” at a residence in Cois Deel, Rathkeale, Limerick, on the evening of Tuesday, July 19 last.

Ms Muckell (54) died at University Hospital Limerick the following day.

The arrested man was taken to Henry Street Garda Station in Limerick earlier today, where he is currently being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí launched a probe into Ms Muckell’s death after a post-mortem revealed she suffered head injuries from the assault.

However, gardaí have not released the results of a toxicology report and medical report which would confirm whether these were the direct cause of her death.

Detectives at the time identified a circle of people who had been drinking with the former music teacher in the lead up to her death but struggled to establish a definitive timeline.

They believed Ms Muckell visited a property on Windmill Street in Limerick City, located about 30km from her home, on the day she was found with serious injuries or in the days beforehand, and that gardaí had been alerted to “an incident” at an address on Windmill Street earlier that day.

It is believed one of the people she was with drove her home after she was assaulted and left her there.