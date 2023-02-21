Man (50s) arrested over fatal assault of Limerick woman Louise Muckell last July
Louise Muckell was found with “serious injuries” at a residence in Cois Deel, Rathkeale, Limerick, on the evening of Tuesday, 19 July last.
Gardaí have arrested a man over the fatal assault of a woman in a Co Limerick estate last summer.
The man, who is aged in his early 50s, was arrested today in connection with the death of Louise Muckell, who was found with “serious injuries” at a residence in Cois Deel, Rathkeale, Limerick, on the evening of Tuesday, July 19 last.
Ms Muckell (54) died at University Hospital Limerick the following day.
The arrested man was taken to Henry Street Garda Station in Limerick earlier today, where he is currently being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
A garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.
“This afternoon, Tuesday, 21st February 2023, Gardaí have arrested a man, aged in his early 50s, in connection with the fatal assault of a woman at a residence in Rathkeale, Co. Limerick on Tuesday, 19th July, 2022,” the spokesperson said.
“He has been conveyed to Henry Street Garda Station, where he is currently detained pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
“Investigations are ongoing”.
Gardaí launched a probe into Ms Muckell’s death after a post-mortem revealed she suffered head injuries from the assault.
Read more
However, gardaí have not released the results of a toxicology report and medical report which would confirm whether these were the direct cause of her death.
Detectives at the time identified a circle of people who had been drinking with the former music teacher in the lead up to her death but struggled to establish a definitive timeline.
They believed Ms Muckell visited a property on Windmill Street in Limerick City, located about 30km from her home, on the day she was found with serious injuries or in the days beforehand, and that gardaí had been alerted to “an incident” at an address on Windmill Street earlier that day.
It is believed one of the people she was with drove her home after she was assaulted and left her there.
Today's Headlines
'critical area' | Face of dad charged in court with illegally flying drone in Dublin Airport
Violent death | Man (50s) arrested over fatal assault of Limerick woman Louise Muckell last July
'JAW-DROPPING' | DJ Carey’s 99pc debt write-off raised in the Dáil with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar
HUGE LOSS | Irish soldier killed in parachute tragedy remembered as a family man of integrity
Sex vid spooks | Former IRA man Kevin Perry blames Special Branch for release of sex tape
NO COK-ING | Woman busted after cops say she had cocaine worth €168k shipped to her home
Wed-dication | Couple and bridesmaids ditch wedding for Westlife concert in Philippines
'LIGHT THEM UP' | Ex-IRA man and anti-asylum seeker protestor jailed over arson threats at Kildare hotel
SHROVE SHREWS-DAY | False widow spider found devouring native pygmy shrew by Galway scientists
'keep dreaming' | Barry Keoghan declares ‘up the flats’ as he dedicates Bafta win to Dublin city kids