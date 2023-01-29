Man (50s) arrested in Wicklow as cocaine worth €100k seized by gardaí

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí have arrested a man after seizing cocaine worth €100,000 in Wicklow on Saturday.

The search was carried out by the Terenure District Drugs unit as part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Dublin 6 area.

Following a search of a property in Arklow, gardaí seized cocaine believed to be worth €100,000 yesterday.

A number of mobiles and drug paraphernalia were also seized.

A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Rathmines Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 2006.

