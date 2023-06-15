Man (50s) arrested for murder after woman’s body found in north Dublin
The body of the deceased remains at the scene.
Gardai have arrested a man for murder after the the body of a woman was discovered in a house in Dublin this morning.
The discovery was made in the early hours of the morning at a home in Raheny.
The Garda Technical Bureau will now conduct an examination.
The body of the deceased currently remains at the scene and the office of the State Pathologist will be notified.
A garda spokesman said a man is currently being quizzed about the woman’s murder.
He saidL "A man aged in his 50s has been arrested for murder and was taken to a Garda Station in North Dublin where he is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
“Investigations are ongoing.”
