Man (50s) arrested by gardai investigating bribery in the retail sector

A man arrested earlier this morning by gardai investigating bribery in the retail sector has been released without charge.

The man, aged in his 50s, was arrested in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 and taken to Clondalkin Garda Station by officers with the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit in the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB).

They had carried out the “arrest and search operation in relation to an ongoing investigation into bribery in the retail sector,” gardai said.

“A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 and taken to Clondalkin Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“He has since been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“Investigations are ongoing.”