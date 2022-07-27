Man (50s) arrested as heroin worth €2.1m seized in Dublin’s inner city
A man (50s) has been arrested after Gardaí seized drugs with an estimated value of €2.5m and “drug paraphernalia” during a raid in Dublin’s south inner city.
"A vehicle was stopped shortly after 5pm by Gardaí and a search was conducted at a residential premises in the south inner city area of Dublin,” a garda spokesperson said.
15kg of heroin, with an estimated value of €2.1m, 22kg of cannabis herb with a value of €440,000 and cocaine believed to be worth €35,000 was seized.
£43,000 in cash (sterling) was recovered along with a hydraulic press, a vacuum packing machine, communication devices and other drug paraphernalia.
Garda personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, assisted by the Special Crime Task Force carried out the search.
The man is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Kilmainham Garda Station.
Detective Chief Superintendent Seamus Boland, the Head of the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau said: "An Garda Síochána, through the activities of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau is committed to the objectives of Operation Tara, and targeting those drug trafficking networks who cause the most serious harm to our communities.
"This operation has prevented significant quantities of illicit drugs from being trafficked at street level".
Today's Headlines
Major development | Council reveal plans for new Dublin town for population of 23,000 people
Dan's the man | Video shows Galway fan donning fake penis and grabbing Danny Healy Rae’s beard
Gangland murder | Ballyfermot hitman who shot gangster John Wilson dead in front of child loses conviction appeal
Tragedy | Clare Leaving Cert student died in burning car less than hour after kissing mum goodnight
Harrowing | Men who plunged to deaths in River Shannon were trapped in cage ‘after safety mechanism failed’
Upsetting | Kerry Katona shares heartbreak as daughter says she doesn’t ‘want to be here anymore’
shamed officer | Garda body calls for change after sick domestic abuser Paul Moody resigns with pension
no insurance | Former Sinn Fein TD’s partner free to drive until November despite two year driving ban
sex pest | Pimp Martin Heaney denied bail after allegedly searching for strippers days after jail release
probation | ‘Obsessive’ Dublin teen spared jail for online harassment of BBC journalist