Man (50s) arrested as gardaí seize €53k worth of drugs, including meth, in Co Offaly

The investigation is part of ongoing intelligence-led operation targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime

A man has been arrested after gardaí seized drugs, including meth, worth more than €53,000 in an operation in Co Offaly earlier today.

The man in his 50s was arrested in a joint operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue’s Customs Service personnel.

The investigation is part of ongoing intelligence-led operation targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime operating in the Offaly region.

“A joint operation was conducted by personnel attached to Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Offaly Divisional Drugs Unit, today, Monday 4th September 4,” gardai said.

“During the course of this operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 495 grams of Methamphetamine and 487 grams of Mephedrone, with an estimated value of €53,400.

“A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in Co Offaly.

“Investigations are ongoing.”