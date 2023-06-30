Man (50s) arrested after cocaine worth €70k and €4k in cash seized in Co Mayo

Cash totalling €4,200 was also seized by officers, as well as evidence of suspected drug dealing.

A man (50s) was arrested yesterday after gardai seized cocaine and cash during a search in Co Mayo.

The haul was discovered following a search, which was conducted by the Divisional Drug Unit, at a home in Ballinrobe.

Gardai said approximately €70,000 worth of “suspected” cocaine and €4,200 in cash was discovered during the raid – as well as evidence of suspected drug dealing.

One man was arrested at the scene and is currently in garda custody.

A garda spokesman said: "A man in his early 50s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at a Garda station in Mayo under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

“The seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis. “Investigations are ongoing.”