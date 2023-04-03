Man (50s) arrested after €100k worth of cannabis and cocaine found in Limerick raids

The bust was made following a search of a house in the St Mary’s Park area of the city earlier today by gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit.

A man in his 50s is being questioned by gardaí tonight after an estimated €100,000 worth of suspected cannabis and cocaine was seized in Limerick.

The drugs will now be subjected to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

A man arrested in connection with the seizure is currently being held detained at an undisclosed garda station in Co Limerick under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He can be held for up to seven days.

The investigation is ongoing and a garda spokesperson said further updates will follow.