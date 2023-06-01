Man (50) quizzed after Gardaí seize cocaine worth €105k and €7,300 cash in Galway
Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit and local Garda Drugs Unit carried out a planned search of a residence on Wednesday evening
A 50-year-old man is being quizzed by gardai in Galway after cocaine worth €105,000 and €7,300 in cash were seized during a raid on a house in An Spidéal.
Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit and local Garda Drugs Unit carried out a planned search of a residence on Wednesday evening.
In the course of the search gardaí seized cocaine worth €105,000 (analysis pending) and €7,300 in cash.
Read more
“A 50-year-old male was arrested in connection with the investigation,” gardai said.
“He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda Station in County Galway. He can be held for up to seven days.
“Investigations are ongoing.”
Gardai added ha the seizure forms part of Operation Tara, the enhanced national anti-drugs strategy that was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.
The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.
Today's Headlines
Investigation | Inmate on remand for alleged armed robbery found dead in Midlands Prison
Tragedy | Promising young footballer (19) killed in Co Clare jet ski accident named locally
excruciating | Lottie Ryan recalls awkward moment she walked in on her parents having sex
abusive | Finglas man Glen Ward arrested for breach of the peace after gardaí stopped brother’s car
wild card | ‘Leo the Leak’ campaigner claims Christchurch killer trained with Ukraine’s Azov Battalion
EXCLUSIVE | Man who challenged will leaving €9m estate to CAB target says it ‘was never about the money’
drug bust | Man (50) quizzed after Gardaí seize cocaine worth €105k and €7,300 cash in Galway
ON TEHRAN | Kinahan cartel relationship with ‘rogue state’ Iran puts them top of most-wanted list
'terrible state' | Woman (95) injured after being struck in the face by water balloon by crowd of youths
tight-lipped | What police found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search in Portugal