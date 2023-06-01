drug bust | 

Man (50) quizzed after Gardaí seize cocaine worth €105k and €7,300 cash in Galway

Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit and local Garda Drugs Unit carried out a planned search of a residence on Wednesday evening

Some of the drugs seized in Galway

Neil Fetherstonhaugh

A 50-year-old man is being quizzed by gardai in Galway after cocaine worth €105,000 and €7,300 in cash were seized during a raid on a house in An Spidéal.

Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit and local Garda Drugs Unit carried out a planned search of a residence on Wednesday evening.

In the course of the search gardaí seized cocaine worth €105,000 (analysis pending) and €7,300 in cash.

Read more

“A 50-year-old male was arrested in connection with the investigation,” gardai said.

“He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda Station in County Galway. He can be held for up to seven days.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Gardai added ha the seizure forms part of Operation Tara, the enhanced national anti-drugs strategy that was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos