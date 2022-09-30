Man (49) arrested as cannabis worth €700k seized from crime gang in ‘Southern Region’
The man is currently being detained at Togher Garda Station in the city.
A man has been arrested after gardai seized more than €700,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Cork yesterday.
Gardai said the seizure came as part of an investigation into organised crime in the Southern Region of the country.
A garda spokesman said a total of 35kgs of cannabis was discovered during the operation.
“As part of ongoing investigations targeting Organised Crime Groups operating in the Southern Region, a Joint Intelligence led operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, the Revenue Commissioners Customs Service, and the Cork Divisional Drugs Unit.
"During the course of this operation, 35kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €700,000 was seized by Customs officers. Gardaí arrested a 49 year old male at the scene and he is presently being detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Togher Garda Station.
" Investigations are continuing.”
