Man (46) arrested in Natalie McNally murder probe is released on bail

Natalie McNally and her dad Noel enjoying a game at Goodison Park.

A man arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally has been released on police bail.

The 46-year-old was arrested in south Belfast on Friday and taken to Musgrave Police Station.

Natalie (32) was murdered in Lurgan on December 18 just days before she was due to attend a medical scan, which would have told her that she was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy.

She sustained head and neck injuries in the attack.

A £20,000 reward has been offered by Crimestoppers, which receives information anonymously, for anyone who can help lead to a conviction.

"The investigation continues and anyone with any information they feel is relevant is asked to contact us on 101."

“The investigation continues and anyone with any information they feel is relevant is asked to contact us on 101.”

On Saturday afternoon a photograph of Natalie will be shown on large screens at Goodison Park stadium during Everton’s home game against Southampton.

Ms McNally supported Everton alongside her family, and the club agreed to show her photo at the ground as a mark of respect.

Posting to Twitter on Thursday evening, Natalie’s brother wrote: “My sister Natalie McNally who was tragically murdered here in Lurgan, Co. Armagh on December 18.

“Her image will be on the big screen before and at half-time during the Southampton game

“If anyone can take pictures of her on the screen and send them to me would be very much appreciated.”

The McNally family said Everton have offered to bring them over and see a game "when the time is right” and to meet club and Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman.