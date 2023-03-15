Man (43) arrested as cannabis worth €1.1million seized in Kildare
As part of an intelligence led operation officers seized approximately 55 kilograms of herbal cannabis
One man has been arrested after Revenue officers seized herbal cannabis worth approximately €1.1million.
As part of an intelligence led operation targeting persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in the Kildare area, a joint operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).
During the course of this operation Revenue officers seized approximately 55 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €1,100,000.
Gardaí arrested one male (43), who is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in Co. Kildare.
Today's Headlines
Missiles thrown | Ballyfermot dad charged with violent disorder over Dublin funeral street disturbance
stayers' hurdle | Ruby Walsh’s tips for Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival
Huge haul | Man (43) arrested as cannabis worth €1.1million seized in Kildare
knifepoint | Man accused of raiding post offices for travel money to meet US fiancee faces death threat charges
'very frightening' | Appeal after masked men driving silver Audi linked to two burglaries in Mayo and Roscommon
Go Figure | Nicola Peltz Beckham says she’s in a ‘throuple’ with Selena Gomez and husband Brooklyn
killer blow | Hutch/Kinahan feud killer left with nothing after turning down €27k crash compo offer
fighting back | Woman abused by ex Clare council worker tells him: ‘I hope you live in fear like your victims’
'fought to the end' | Mum of young man who died within days of cancer diagnosis pays tribute to ‘beautiful boy’
VERDICT | Stephen Silver found guilty of capital murder of Garda Colm Horkan