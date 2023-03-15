Man (43) arrested as cannabis worth €1.1million seized in Kildare

As part of an intelligence led operation officers seized approximately 55 kilograms of herbal cannabis

One man has been arrested after Revenue officers seized herbal cannabis worth approximately €1.1million.

As part of an intelligence led operation targeting persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in the Kildare area, a joint operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

During the course of this operation Revenue officers seized approximately 55 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €1,100,000.

Gardaí arrested one male (43), who is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in Co. Kildare.