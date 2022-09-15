Man (43) arrested after £30k worth of cannabis seized in east Belfast UVF probe

The PSNI have said the arrest was made by Northern Ireland's Paramilitary Crime Task Force on Thursday

Drugs with a street value of £30,000 seized by the PSNI's Northern Ireland's Paramilitary Crime Task Force on Thursday (Photo credit: PSNI)

A 43-year-old man has been arrested after cannabis with a street value of an estimated £30,000 was seized as part of an investigation into the east Belfast UVF.

The PSNI have said the arrest was made by Northern Ireland's Paramilitary Crime Task Force on Thursday after the drugs and a sum of cash were seized.

The 43-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

A police spokesperson said “This is a significant seizure of Class B drugs which have now been safely removed from our streets and community.”

“It demonstrates the PCTF’s ongoing commitment to safeguard local people, and to tackle the supply, use and harrowing consequences of illegal drugs.

The PSNI also said that those involved with illicit drugs “are putting money straight into the hands of paramilitaries, whose only concern is financial gain and control.”

“They care nothing about those lives and relationships that get ruined along the way.”

“I’m keen to thank local people for their continued support, and would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101. Information can also be provided, anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”