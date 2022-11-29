Man (40s) to appear in court after fleeing from gardaí with €92k of cocaine in Dublin

The man had fled from gardaí when approached in Finglas on Sunday.

The total estimated value of the drugs seized is €92,120.

A man in his 40s is due to appear in court this morning in connection with a seizure of €92k worth of suspected cocaine.

Gardaí uncovered the huge haul on Sunday when carrying out searches in Dublin 11.

A man had been observed acting suspiciously by gardaí in the Hampton Wood Area of Finglas at around 5.30pm, fleeing on foot when he was approached by officers.

He was arrested a short distance away and brought to Ballymun Garda Station.

A large tube contained an estimated €70k of suspected cocaine while a small vacuum packed bag with €8,120 was also found in his possession – bringing the total estimated value to €92,120.

A digital weighing scales was also seized and all drugs were sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The searches were conducted as part of Operation Tara.

The man in his 40s is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin at 10.30am.