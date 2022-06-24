Man (40s) shot in south Dublin previously survived hit attempt

Detectives are working on the theory that the man was chased into the hotel’s underground carpark by the gunman.

A man has been seriously injured following a shooting at a hotel near Dublin city centre this morning.

The incident happened in the Kilmainham area, close to the South Circular Road, at around 11.30am.

Gardaí were alerted to the carpark of the Hilton Hotel where they discovered the gunshot victim.

He was rushed to hospital but the extent of his injuries is not yet known.

A large garda presence remains at the scene which has been sealed off to facilitate a technical examination.

The victim is a man aged in his early 40s who has previously survived an attempt on his life.

Gardai at the scene of the latest shooting

The victim of the shooting is understood to have suffered up to half a dozen gunshot wounds in the attack, the second time he was been targeted in a gangland shooting.

Detectives are working on the theory that the man was chased into the hotel’s underground carpark by the gunman.

Sources say that he has suffered “catastrophic injuries.”

At this stage this morning's gun attack is being treated as a gangland shooting and no arrests have yet been made.

Gardaí in Kilmainham are appealing for any witnesses or anybody with information to contact them.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are currently at the scene of a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11:30am on Friday, 24th June, 2022, on the South Circular Road in Kilmainham, Dublin 8.

One male has been taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is to be conducted. No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing."

They added: "An incident room has been established at Kilmainham Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the South Circular Road in the Kilmainham area on the morning of Friday, 24th June, 2022, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí."