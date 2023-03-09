Man (40s) seriously injured following assault in Newbridge, Co Kildare
A man in his 30s has been arrested as part of this investigation
A man is in a “critical condition” in hospital following an assault in Co Kildare on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
The casualty, aged in his 40s, was found with “serious injuries” at approximately 10:30am yesterday outside a house in the Piercetown area of Newbridge.
He was rushed to Naas General Hospital where he is currently in a critical condition.
Read more
The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.
A man in his 30s has been arrested and is being detained at Newbridge Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Anyone with information that can assist gardaí is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
Today's Headlines
Exposed | ‘Predator’ who sexually abused four victims over 42 years named for first time
'CRITICAL CONDITION' | Man (40s) seriously injured following assault in Newbridge, Co Kildare
'pack of animals' | Cllr Nial Ring and his son hospitalised after unprovoked ‘racist’ attack in London
'Misogynistic' | TikTok star Miriam Mullins slams ‘toxic’ men for ‘nasty’ comments about radio gig
novax | Florida Governor Ron DeSantis offers to ‘smuggle’ Novak Djokovic into Miami on boat
'it's over' | Professor Luke O’Neill says ‘global nightmare’ of Covid-19 pandemic is over
'Anguish and trauma' | HSE apologises to Clare family for baby’s ‘devastating’ stillbirth 16 years ago
right off | ‘Security plan’ to stop neo-Nazis from ruining St Patrick’s Day parade in Boston
vile crime | Ohio woman admits to drowning gran (93) because she couldn’t afford nursing home
losing streak | Nephew of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch facing more prison time after admitting Dublin assaults