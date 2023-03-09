Man (40s) seriously injured following assault in Newbridge, Co Kildare

A man in his 30s has been arrested as part of this investigation

A man is in a “critical condition” in hospital following an assault in Co Kildare on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

The casualty, aged in his 40s, was found with “serious injuries” at approximately 10:30am yesterday outside a house in the Piercetown area of Newbridge.

He was rushed to Naas General Hospital where he is currently in a critical condition.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and is being detained at Newbridge Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Anyone with information that can assist gardaí is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.