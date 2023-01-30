Man (40s) seriously injured during stabbing in Santry, north Dublin
The victim was rushed to the Mater Hospital where his injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.
A man has been seriously injured following a stabbing incident in north Dublin on Sunday evening.
The victim, aged in his late 40s, was treated near the scene for apparent stab wounds following the incident at Shanliss Way, in Santry, shortly after 8.15pm.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene before the casualty was rushed to the Mater Hospital where his injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.
Gardaí carried out an examination of the crime scene and are continuing to make enquiries in the area.
No arrests have been made and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, especially those with camera or dashcam footage between the vicinity of Shanliss Way and Coultry Grove at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station 01 6664400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
