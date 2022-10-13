Man (40s) rushed to hospital after broad daylight attack in Finglas, North Dublin

Gardaí said no arrests have been made at this stage of an ongoing investigation

The man is being treated in the Mater Hospital in Dublin

A man has been rushed to hospital after suffering serious injuries in an attack in Finglas in broad daylight.

The man, who is in his early 40s, was assaulted in the Main Street area at approximately 10.30am.

He was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital with serious injuries.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

However, they are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Gardaí are investigating a serious assault on a male that occurred at approximately 10.30am on Thursday,” they confirmed.

“And any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Main Street area of Finglas between 10am and 11am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.