Man (40s) quizzed over knife-point robbery of shop in Dublin

Gardai said that at approximately 8.15pm, a lone male entered the shop on Kimmage Road Lower and threatened staff with a knife
The man is being quizzed at Terenure Garda Station

Neil FetherstonhaughSunday World

A man has been arrested in Dublin this morning after staff at a shop were held up and threatened with a knife during a robbery.

Gardaí arrested the man, aged in his 40s, in connection with the robbery of the premises in the Dublin 6 area last night.

They said that at approximately 8.15pm, a lone male entered the shop on Kimmage Road Lower and threatened staff with a knife, while demanding the contents of cash registers in the store.

“He then fled the scene on foot with a sum of cash,” gardai said. “No persons were injured during the course of this incident.

“As a result of Garda enquiries into this incident involving a number of Garda units in the Dublin City area, gardaí arrested a male in Crumlin, Dublin 12, in the early hours of Thursday, August 18.

“The man, aged in his 40s, is currently being detained at Terenure Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

Gardai added that investigations are ongoing.


