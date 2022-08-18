Man (40s) quizzed over knife-point robbery of shop in Dublin
A man has been arrested in Dublin this morning after staff at a shop were held up and threatened with a knife during a robbery.
Gardaí arrested the man, aged in his 40s, in connection with the robbery of the premises in the Dublin 6 area last night.
They said that at approximately 8.15pm, a lone male entered the shop on Kimmage Road Lower and threatened staff with a knife, while demanding the contents of cash registers in the store.
Read more
“He then fled the scene on foot with a sum of cash,” gardai said. “No persons were injured during the course of this incident.
“As a result of Garda enquiries into this incident involving a number of Garda units in the Dublin City area, gardaí arrested a male in Crumlin, Dublin 12, in the early hours of Thursday, August 18.
“The man, aged in his 40s, is currently being detained at Terenure Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”
Gardai added that investigations are ongoing.
Today's Headlines
Fall of Troy | Robert Troy resigns as junior Minister of State following property controversy
'Fatal accident' | Man (70s) killed as tractor overturns on Offaly farm
Red card | Angel Di Maria’s wife slams ‘disgusting’ food and ‘weird people’ in England
'reset' | Ireland AM’s Elaine Crowley drops 4.5kg doing a 'master cleanse’ detox
attack charge | Teen accused of assaulting garda causing suspected broken nose is denied bail
Court appearance | Two more men charged with violent disorder during alleged pitchfork brawl in Finglas
Bail granted | Taxi driver charged with raping woman in his cab while driving her home in Dublin
Bantry bust | Gardai seize cannabis worth €130k in raid in Bantry, Co Cork
stowaways found | Six Afghan men discovered hidden in trailers at Rosslare Europort in Wexford
'miss you' | Wife of ‘Fat’ Andy Connors says life will ‘never be the same’ on anniversary of his murder