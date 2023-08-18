Man (40s) quizzed as Revenue seize €116k in suspected criminal cash at Dublin Airport

The cash was discovered on Wednesday

Revenue officers have been granted a three-month detention order after €116,000 in cash was seized at Dublin Airport.

The cash was discovered on Wednesday when Revenue officers conducting risk profiling stopped and searched a passenger who was travelling on a flight to Moldova.

“It is suspected that the cash is the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and is detained by Revenue in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation,” Revenue stated.

Revenue officers were subsequently granted a three-month cash detention order by Judge John O’Leary at Dublin’s Criminal Courts of Justice.

A man in his 40s was quizzed by gardai.

“This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity,” Revenue added. “If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.”