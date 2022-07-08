Man (40s) in probe into West African money laundering released without charge
A man in his 40s who was arrested in connection with an investigation into a West African gang has been released without charge.
The suspect was detained on Wednesday, July 6th as part of the money laundering enquiry, Operation Triassic.
The arrest came after Gardai from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) conducted searches in Co. Louth and seized €40,000 in cash.
The man was detained in Drogheda Garda Station under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.
Read more
Following his release, a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Gardai say investigations are ongoing.
The operation is being conducted by investigators at the Money Laundering Investigation Unit (MLIU) at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB).
This operation is separate from a previous GNECB investigation, Operation Joggle, which is an ongoing investigation into a separate West African OCG that is suspected of being involved in trade-based money laundering.
Today's Headlines
Shocking | Irishman dies following fall while on holidays in Croatia
Concern | Gardaí make appeal for missing Cork Identity Ireland politician Peter O’Loughlin
Knocked down | MMA fighter convicted of attacking woman once had fight stopped after Conor McGregor cage invasion
Deep regret | Devastation greets news that mental health charity in Co Kildare to set to close after 20 years
Derek Chisora dons Boris Johnson mask at Pulev rematch weigh-in
'self-serving' | Irish maths teacher and VP who threatened kids of education staff with ‘IRA’ caged
graff gaffe | Three Spanish pals spared jail after €18,000 graffiti attack on Dart carriage
court challenge | Gerry Hutch bids to have Regency Hotel murder charges thrown out over ‘insufficient evidence’
trauma | Wheelchair-bound Irish tourist (73) rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being knocked down
Damn-i | Love Island star Dami Hope’s family disable 'hateful' comments on his social media accounts