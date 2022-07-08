Man (40s) in probe into West African money laundering released without charge

The arrest was part of Operation Triassic

A man in his 40s who was arrested in connection with an investigation into a West African gang has been released without charge.

The suspect was detained on Wednesday, July 6th as part of the money laundering enquiry, Operation Triassic.

The arrest came after Gardai from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) conducted searches in Co. Louth and seized €40,000 in cash.

The man was detained in Drogheda Garda Station under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Following his release, a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.

The operation is being conducted by investigators at the Money Laundering Investigation Unit (MLIU) at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB).

This operation is separate from a previous GNECB investigation, Operation Joggle, which is an ongoing investigation into a separate West African OCG that is suspected of being involved in trade-based money laundering.