Man (40s) in critical condition after ‘serious assault’ in Dublin city centre

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the assault to come forward.

A man is in critical condition in hospital after a serious assault on Cook Street in Dublin city centre last week.

The attack happened near the quays at approximately 6.15 pm last Wednesday with gardaí from Kevin Street currently investigating.

The injured man, aged in his late 40s, was rushed to St James’s Hospital for treatment.

A statement from An Garda Síochána today said: “Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this assault to come forward.

“Any road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were in the area of Cook Street, Dublin 8 between 6pm and 6.30pm on the evening of Wednesday 21st June, 2023 are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”