Man (40s) hospitalised with 'serious injuries’ after group attack in Co Laois
The man, who is aged in his 40s, was walking on Coote Street in the town at around 1.20am on Sunday when he was approached by a group of four people and assaulted.
A man is being treated in hospital for “serious injuries” after he was attacked by a group of people in Portlaoise, Co Laois, over the weekend.
The man, who is aged in his 40s, was walking on Coote Street in the town at around 1.20am on Sunday when he was approached by a group of four people and assaulted.
He suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries and is currently being treated at St James’s Hospital in Dublin.
No arrests have been made so far.
Read more
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.
Anyone who was in the vicinity of Coote Street between 1.20am and 1.30am on Sunday, particularly any road users who may have camera footage - including dash cam footage – is asked to contact investigating gardaí.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
Today's Headlines
Last call | Pubs in Ireland can serve until 12.30am and clubs can open till 6am under new rules
Legal disputes | TV presenter Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh’s personal injury case against RTE is struck out
FALLOUT: Week One in review as Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch faces murder charge over the Regency Attack
Tragic findings | Covid-19 infection led to some pregnant mums losing babies, Rotunda report shows
civil war | Kinahan boss Ross Browning used drug mule as ‘link man’ to Mr Flashy's Gucci Gang court hears
Kellie's heros | Olympic champion Kellie Harrington shares her boxing wins with pet dogs in adorable pic
Whats 'Appening? | WhatsApp outage affecting users in Ireland and globally
Assault | Man (40s) hospitalised with 'serious injuries’ after group attack in Co Laois
'screaming' | Ex-model who punched woman at Luas stop avoids jail
market value | These European cities have some incredible and memorable Christmas markets