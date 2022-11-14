Man (40s) charged over knife attack on bar staff in Cork pub

It is understood that the man entered the The Briar Rose Bar and Grill with a knife and allegedly assaulted two members of staff shortly after 6pm on Saturday, November 12.

Gardaí investigating a knife attack in a Cork pub over the weekend have charged a man who was arrested in relation to the incident.

It is understood that the man, aged in his 40s, entered the The Briar Rose Bar and Grill on the Douglas Road, Cork with a knife and allegedly assaulted two members of staff shortly after 6pm on Saturday, November 12.

Both staff members were treated at the scene by medical personnel and are now “absolutely fine”.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Togher Garda Station, where he was held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí investigating the assault have since charged the arrested man.

He appeared before Cork District Court this morning, Monday 14 November, at 10.30am.

Investigations are ongoing.

Read more Man arrested after allegedly attacking workers with knife in Cork pub

A garda spokesperson said last night: “Gardaí investigating the assault that occurred in a public house in Douglas, Cork on Saturday evening, 12th November, 2022 have charged the arrested man.

“The man, in his 40s has been charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear before Cork District Court tomorrow morning Monday 14th November, 2022 at 10.30am.

“Investigations ongoing.”

Taking to social media after the incident, The Briar Rose wrote: “Evening folks. Would like to address an incident tonight in the Bar, for which were remaining closed For the rest of the night.

"Thankfully everybody is absolutely fine, and nothing to be concerned about any further.

"Looking forward to getting our doors back open tomorrow at 12!"