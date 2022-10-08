Man (40s) charged after heroin and cocaine worth €350k seized in west Dublin
The suspect is due to appear in court later this morning
A man has been charged after gardai seized heroin and cocaine worth €350,000 following a raid in Clondalkin.
The drugs were seized at approximately 1pm yesterday after officers from Ronanstown Garda Station conducted a search under warrant at a residence in Clondalkin.
One man, who is in his 40s, was later arrested in connection with the seizure and is due before the courts later this morning.
Read more
A garda spokesman said a a mixing machine, weighing scales and other drug paraphernalia were also discovered during the operation.
He said: "At approximately 1pm yesterday, Gardaí from Ronanstown Garda Station conducted a search under warrant at a residence in Clondalkin, Dublin 22.
“During the course of this search operation, suspected diamorphine with an estimated value of €329,420 was seized in addition to suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €23,240, bringing the total value of suspected drugs seized to €352,660. All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.
“Gardaí also seized a mixing machine, weighing scales and other drug paraphernalia.
”A man, aged in his early 40s, was later arrested in connection with this seizure. He was detained at Lucan Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 and has since been charged.
“He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning, Saturday 8th October 2022 at 10.30am.”
Today's Headlines
court hearing | Second man due in court in connection with fatal stabbing of Tommy Dooley in Tralee
wedding belles | Nadine Coyle brushes off ‘embarrassment’ as she is caught posing in wedding dress
Latest | Nine confirmed dead in horror Donegal explosion as recovery operation continues
Drugs haul | Man (40s) charged after heroin and cocaine worth €350k seized in west Dublin
warning | Man who sent teenage girl hundreds of sexually explicit messages online is jailed
reel serious | Claims about cheating in Irish Dancing competitions first made at least five years ago
tragic death | Sister of murder victim Tony Dempsey died of overdose at homeless shelter, inquest hears
security risk | Prison bosses fear State witness Jonathan Dowdall will be most-at-risk inmate in Ireland
bets are on | Una Healy, Dami Hope and Pat Spillane among celebs tipped to win Dancing with the Stars
scam | Money-mule waitress gave her account details to ‘smish’ scammers she met at a party