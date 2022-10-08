Man (40s) charged after heroin and cocaine worth €350k seized in west Dublin

The suspect is due to appear in court later this morning

A man has been charged after gardai seized heroin and cocaine worth €350,000 following a raid in Clondalkin.

The drugs were seized at approximately 1pm yesterday after officers from Ronanstown Garda Station conducted a search under warrant at a residence in Clondalkin.

One man, who is in his 40s, was later arrested in connection with the seizure and is due before the courts later this morning.

A garda spokesman said a a mixing machine, weighing scales and other drug paraphernalia were also discovered during the operation.

He said: "At approximately 1pm yesterday, Gardaí from Ronanstown Garda Station conducted a search under warrant at a residence in Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

“During the course of this search operation, suspected diamorphine with an estimated value of €329,420 was seized in addition to suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €23,240, bringing the total value of suspected drugs seized to €352,660. All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.

Photo: An Garda Siochana

“Gardaí also seized a mixing machine, weighing scales and other drug paraphernalia.

”A man, aged in his early 40s, was later arrested in connection with this seizure. He was detained at Lucan Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 and has since been charged.

“He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning, Saturday 8th October 2022 at 10.30am.”